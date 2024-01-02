OU football lands Bethany alum Jocelyn Malaska as preferred walk-on via transfer portal

NORMAN — After two seasons at Utah, cornerback Jocelyn Malaska is coming home.

The former Bethany standout committed to OU on Tuesday as a preferred walk-on, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Malaska saw reserve action in eight games over the last two seasons, including five this season, primarily on special teams.

Malaska had 93 catches for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns and also returned a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns. He had 107 career tackles and seven interceptions in high school.

More: OU football: Four key questions Sooners must address in 2024 offseason

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football adds Jocelyn Malaska, Utah CB, in transfer portal as PWO