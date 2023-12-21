OU men's basketball suffers first loss of season to North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational

RJ Davis was feeling himself.

The North Carolina senior sank a contested layup thanks to a friendly roll. And as OU burned a timeout, Davis pumped up the Charlotte, North Carolina, crowd by waving his hands in the air.

Thousands of North Carolina fans rose to their feet. Within the baby blue sea was former Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams, who clapped his hands as he celebrated with those around him.

Clearly, it was far from a neutral setting.

No. 7-ranked OU suffered an 81-69 loss to No. 11-ranked North Carolina at the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday. The Sooners (10-1) fell behind early and never gained control in a road-like atmosphere at the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Dec 20, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts to his three point shot against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

OU's turnovers fuel North Carolina's offense

Before Otega Oweh could react, he felt the ball get swiped away from him.

The culprit was North Carolina's Harrison Ingram, who got the steal and got out on the run with 7:07 left until halftime. Oweh and a pack of Sooners tried to chase Ingram down, but they watched as he got to the rim for an easy layup.

That proved to be one of 18 turnovers committed by OU, topping a previous season high of 16.

The miscues fueled North Carolina, which entered the contest with the 33rd-fastest offense in the nation, according to KenPom. The Tar Heels finished with 23 fastbreak points and 24 points off turnovers.

Turnovers aren't a new issue for OU. The Sooners averaged 15.7 turnovers in their previous three games leading up to Wednesday.

But those mistakes got magnified by a high-octane North Carolina offense, and OU couldn't overcome them.

Multiple OU players struggle with foul trouble

After picking up his fourth foul of the night with 12:36 left in the game, Sam Godwin made his way toward the bench.

The senior center got stopped by head coach Porter Moser, who pulled him to the side for a brief conversation. And while it's unclear what words were exchanged, Godwin's expression said it all as he shrugged his shoulders in frustration towards the call.

It was a difficult night for OU, which saw numerous players get into foul trouble. Godwin, widely viewed as one of the Sooners' most impactful contributors, finished with two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Javian McCollum also fouled out with 36 seconds left in the contest. The junior guard, who's the most reliable bucket getter for OU, finished with 14 points in 32 minutes.

Oweh and John Hugley IV also got into early foul trouble. The two Sooners had three fouls apiece to their names with 17:46 left in the game.

The plethora of fouls were costly for OU, which allowed North Carolina to go 20 for 26 (76.9%) from the free throw line.

Otega Oweh and the Sooners didn't quit

Oweh didn't celebrate for a second after getting to the rim for a dunk with 11:24 left in the game.

The sophomore instead stayed underneath the rim and tried to prevent an inbound pass to Davis, who'd been torching the Sooners all night. Oweh's efforts paid off, as a pass from Zayden High sailed out of bounds for a turnover.

That proved to be one of the many hustle plays by Oweh, who did not let up in a game where OU never led. He finished with a career-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Oweh's resiliency proved to be infectious for the Sooners, who mounted a late comeback attempt. OU trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half and rallied to trim the deficit to 70-65 with 3:01 left in the game.

But North Carolina didn't break, and it handed OU its first loss of the season.

