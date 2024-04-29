OSSAA releases Class B State Tournament bracket

Apr. 29—The matchups are locked.

The top eight teams will face off in the Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Baseball Tournament in Moore and Shawnee this week.

Stuart and Kiowa will join Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Granite, Navajo, Tupelo, Roff and Calumet to battle it out in the search for a state championship.

The Hornets will open tournament play 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Navajo. Stuart advanced to the state tournament following a regional title win over Kremlin-Hillsdale, while Navajo took down Asher to advance to the top tournament.

The Cowboys will open the state tourney 4 p.m. Thursday against Tupelo. Kiowa took its regional championship win over Leedey last week to advance, while the Tigers punched their ticket with a pair of wins over Vici.

The two teams that advance to the state championship game will face off at noon Saturday at Shawnee High School.

Here is the complete OSSAA Class B State Spring Baseball Tournament bracket. All game times are subject to change due to weather:

THURSDAY

AT MOORE HIGH SCHOOL

G1: Ft. Cobb-Broxton vs. Granite, 11 a.m.

G2: Navajo vs. Stuart, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Tupelo vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.

G4: Roff vs. Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT MOORE HIGH SCHOOL

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 11 a.m.

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT SHAWNEE HIGH SCHOOL

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, noon (Winner named State Champion)