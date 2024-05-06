Orlando Magic listed as ‘best fit’ for potential Zach LaVine trade

The Chicago Bulls are supposedly focused on finding a trade for Zach LaVine this summer. It’s their top priority. While exploring potential moves for LaVine, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed the Orlando Magic as the “best fit” for LaVine in a trade this offseason.

“With a lengthy (and growing) injury history, a colossal contract and very little team success to show for a decade in the league, LaVine is the trickiest of trade candidates,” Buckley wrote. “Teams must be pretty desperate for buckets to seriously consider bringing him onboard. Orlando might feel such desperation. The Magic made real strides this season, but their growth is capped by their 22nd-ranked offense. Beyond bullying their way to the foul line, there is very little this offense does at even a league-average level. Orlando has standing needs for scoring, spacing and shot-creation, and LaVine, if healthy, is capable of scratching all three itches. The Magic also happen to have the kind of lanky, versatile athletic defenders capable of covering for LaVine’s limitations on the defensive end.

“Plus, they have some wiggle room before the second contracts of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner kick in, so LaVine’s bloated salary may not be the obstacle for them than it is for most. And if it helps keep his trade cost down—and it absolutely should—Orlando could snag a potential problem-solver without doing much damage to its asset collection.”

Adding LaVine’s shot creation could be a huge boost for a Magic team that desperately needs help generating consistent points.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire