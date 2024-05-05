What are some plausible trade ideas for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine?

As hard as it can be to believe that Chicago Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas will ever make another trade again, it seems almost certain that the Bulls GM will find a new home for veteran Chicago combo guard Zach LaVine before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

But in order to do that, Karnisovas will need to find a ball club that wants LaVine on their roster, considering the cost and length of his current deal in light of his significant injury history. That is not to say that it is an impossible task, but it might not net the sort of return Bulls fans hope for.

To grease the metaphorical wheels of such a trade, the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel have put together a number of mock trades that could make sense for both sides of the deal.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to propose for a LaVine swap.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire