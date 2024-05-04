Orlando City Lions & Pride host “Star Wars Night” at Inter&Co Stadium this weekend

Orlando City and the Pride are celebrating Star Wars all weekend with their home games on May 4 and May 5.

On the actual Star Wars day May 4 (May the fourth be with you) the Lions take on FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m.

While on Sunday it’s the Revenge of the Fifth as the Pride take on Racing Louisville at 6:00 p.m.

There will be costumed characters for photo opportunities, Star Wars themed merchandise, and programming for fans in attendance.

