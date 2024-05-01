Orioles put RHP Grayson Rodriguez on the IL with shoulder inflammation and activate LHP John Means

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) is pulled by manager Brandon Hyde, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder inflammation, and they activated lefty John Means.

Means has not pitched yet for the Orioles this season because of a forearm strain.

Rodriguez's move is retroactive to Tuesday. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings Monday night in a win over the New York Yankees. Rodriguez, now in his second big league season, is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

“I'm staying optimistic,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We're definitely doing this to be precautionary, but he woke up after his start the next morning with some right shoulder soreness, and he had some tests yesterday, he's getting some tests now, in the next couple days.”

Means returned late last season from Tommy John surgery but was left off the postseason roster because of elbow soreness.

“You’re hopeful always. Right now, with pitching in general, you’re just hopeful,” Hyde said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. When it comes to timetables and things like that, there’s setbacks, there’s all sorts of things.”

Means and right-hander Kyle Bradish have been out with injuries since the start of this season, but Means is back and Bradish (right UCL sprain) is expected to return soon.

“It feels right being back here and seeing all the guys,” Means said in the clubhouse before Wednesday night's game against the New York Yankees. “Just embracing the feeling.”

The 31-year-old Means has made six starts for Triple-A Norfolk this year. He threw seven scoreless innings Sunday, allowing one hit.

“That was real positive, and he felt great about it, and he felt good during it," Hyde said. “That was the real tell that he's ready.”

Hyde said Means will enter the starting rotation, but he did not announce when he'll make his first start.

