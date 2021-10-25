Oregon State's B.J. Baylor named Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor named Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Eight, for Monday, Oct. 25. Baylor finished with 152 yards and one touchdown in a 42-34 victory against Utah. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.