Oregon State, Washington State work toward football schedule plan with Mountain West

Oregon State and Washington State aren’t yet members of the Mountain West Conference, but they are working with the Mountain West on football scheduling for 2024.

College Sports Wire, picking up a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, has more on what the Beavers and Cougars are trying to do in football for next year.

Via Dellenger:

“The alliance is built around what’s termed a ‘7+1’ format where Mountain West teams play seven conference games — not eight — plus one game against either Washington State or Oregon State. There is an option to extend the deal to the 2025 season as well.

“The two Pac-12 members will not be eligible for the MWC championship and will compete as quasi-independents under the Pac-12 banner. Those Mountain West schools with previously scheduled non-conference games against one of the two schools will play the other as well during the same season.”

It will be fascinating to see how all of this works and comes together in 2024. There are a lot of other moving parts to this arrangement, and it remains to be seen what the full picture will look like.

