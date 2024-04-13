Oregon State Beavers football gears up ahead of spring game: 'We just want to be dominant'

Vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes introduces Trent Bray as the new head coach for Oregon State Beavers football on Nov. 29, 2023, at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

CORVALLIS — Oregon State wrapped up its 10th spring practice Thursday and is inching toward its final week of spring ball under first-year head coach Trent Bray.

Following a tumultuous offseason that saw a number of marquee players and coaches leave, the new-look Beavers continue to take shape under Bray and his staff.

Here are some notes and takeaways from Thursday's practice at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State football spring game plans in limbo

Oregon State's April 20 spring game is just around the corner, but Bray and his staff still have yet to decide on a format for this year's scrimmage.

Last season, due to a lack of healthy players at several positions, the Beavers opted for an "offense vs. defense" showcase format that was less of a traditional game and more of a situational practice.

It's possible that will be the case again.

"We're working on that right now," Bray said on Thursday. "Really, OK, it's, 'Where are we depth-wise? How do we have to make that work?' We want it to be a game format; that's where we're leaning. We'll see if we've got the bodies to do that."

The most glaring issues for the Beavers health wise at the moment, according to Bray, are along both the offensive and defensive fronts.

Bray said OSU will make an official decision on the spring game format sometime next week, presumably following Tuesday's practice.

Skyler Thomas back in action for Oregon State football

Despite missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, redshirt junior defensive back Skyler Thomas figures to be a pivotal player for the Beavers this fall.

Thomas appeared poised for a breakout campaign last season, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury last April that kept him sidelined for the entire year.

Almost exactly a year removed from the day he suffered the injury, Thomas said he has been "full-go" this spring and is back to 100%. When he initially went down last spring, Thomas was told by doctors it would take nine to 12 months before he was able to participate in football activities.

Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas (19) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) at Sun Devil Stadium Nov. 19, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona.

He is slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery, though, and is ready to help lead OSU's revamped secondary.

"Just kept my head down; kept grinding," Thomas said when asked about his relatively speedy recovery process. "Never complained. Just came every day looking to work; came to get better. It is what it is."

Thomas recorded 29 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in 2022 while playing primarily at free safety. He was expected to see a significant uptick in playing time in a deep secondary unit that also featured all-conference selections Kitan Oladapo, Akili Arnold and Ryan Cooper Jr.

All three of those players have moved on from OSU, though. Thomas and veteran cornerback Jaden Robinson will be among those counted on to lead the Beavers' defense in 2024.

"The biggest area (of improvement) is to be dominant," Thomas said. "Everything we do, we wanna win in a dominating fashion. So, just to be dominant. Whatever it is; whether it's tackling, learning my keys, communicating. We just want to be dominant."

Beavers' inside linebacker room takes shape

With first-team all-conference linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold headed to USC by way of the transfer portal, Oregon State has a significant void to fill at inside linebacker.

One player who could be key in that regard is redshirt sophomore Melvin Jordan IV.

Last season, Jordan played the third-most snaps among Oregon State's inside linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the year with 22 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack.

Oregon State Beavers linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (44) celebrates after getting a sack against the Notre Dame offense in the first half at Sun Bowl Stadium Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.

According to inside linebackers coach AJ Cooper, Jordan has made big strides in several key areas since the end of last season.

"Just making those routine plays, and on top of that, making the plays that make him special," Cooper said. "So, kind of cutting him loose and letting him play. All these guys are on different levels as far as what they know and don't know. So, just telling him to go out there and play fast and figure things out while also trying to lead and improve his maturity. But that's what he brings to the table, man.

"He's a great player and obviously has some experience. We wanna keep this train moving of having some of the top linebackers in the country."

Redshirt senior Makiya Tongue, who made a position switch from receiver to linebacker in 2023, is continuing to work his way back from the major knee injury he suffered last fall. Tongue tore the ACL, MCL, patella tendon and meniscus in his left knee during Oregon State's Sept. 16 win over San Diego State.

Although he has been able to participate in practices this spring, Tongue — the son of former Oregon State star Reggie Tongue — has still found ways to make a positive impact for the Beavers.

"It's too early to tell," Cooper said regarding Tongue's recovery timeline. "But he's doing great. He's in every meeting room. He's locked in. He's asking questions. He just came up on the sideline a minute ago, during a (two-minute drill) just to ask. He's great. ... I'm extremely proud of him. He's another guy that's good to have in the room, even though he's not playing. Just teaching these guys how to live life as a college athlete."

Jarrid Denney is the high school sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at JDenney@salem.gannett.com or on X @jarrid_denney

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football team practices ahead of spring game