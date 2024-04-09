Report: Top Oregon State football running back Damien Martinez entering transfer portal

Oregon State’s star running back could potentially be on the move.

Damien Martinez, who earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors during his sophomore season with the Beavers, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247 Sports.

In 12 games during the 2023 season, Martinez ran for 1,185 yards on 194 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 140 yards.

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium Sept. 29, 2023, in Corvallis.

As a true freshman in 2022, he ran for 982 yards on 161 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns.

Martinez was one of four OSU players to garner first-team all-conference honors, along with offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

After a flurry of Oregon State players opted to enter the transfer portal, Martinez declared his intention to continue his career with the Beavers last November. He was expected to be a key figure under first-year head coach Trent Bray in 2024.

Oregon State’s second-leading rusher from last year’s team, Deshaun Fenwick, has exhausted his eligibility. Redshirt senior Jam Griffin and redshirt junior Isaiah Newell could both be in contention for significant playing time in 2024.

Jarrid Denney is the high school sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at JDenney@salem.gannett.com or on X @jarrid_denney

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State football's Damien Martinez entering transfer portal