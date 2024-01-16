Oregon favored over Ohio State in early betting line for 2024 showdown

One of the best games of the entire 2024 college football season is going to be played inside Autzen Stadium when the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to play the Oregon Ducks on October 5th.

Based on the offseason developments for both teams, where numerous starters from last year are returning, both have highly-rated transfer portal players incoming, and the two sides boast some of the best recruiting classes in the past cycle, it should be a game between very talented rosters.

FanDuel Sportsbook puts out early betting lines for some of the best games of the year, and recently they a line for that game between Ducks and Buckeyes. At the moment, Oregon is being favored by 1.5 points, with an over/under set at 57.5.

Given that home field is usually worth anywhere from 1-3 points, it’s fair to assume that the two teams would be viewed as even on a neutral field.

The Ducks retooled incredibly well this offseason, adding Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, and Evan Stewart on offense, while also getting commitments from Kam Alexander, Kobe Savage, and Ja’Maree Caldwell on defense. According to ESPN, the Ducks are ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation in their way-too-early rankings.

Of course, Ohio State isn’t far behind, ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation, per ESPN, with QB Will Howard coming in and leading a roster full of returning starters and highly-rated recruits and transfers.

Currently, we have the Ducks and Buckeyes ranked as the top two teams in our preseason Big Ten power rankings. No matter how you order the two, it’s impossible to deny the fact that they are expected to be among the best in the nation going into 2024. This showdown in Eugene is certainly going to have the eyes of the nation tuned in.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire