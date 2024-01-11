Way-too-early power rankings for new expanded Big Ten Conference in 2024

The 2023 college football season has officially come to an end, which means that the past several days have been spent prematurely looking ahead to the 2024 season and what it might bring.

What it will bring is a completely new era of college football, where conference realignment will see the death of the Power 5 conferences, and an expanded College Football Playoff will allow teams to compete for a championship when all is said and done. As the week has gone on, we’ve looked at ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25 rankings, and we also made some predictions of our own, projecting which 12 teams will ultimately make it into the first expanded playoff.

Now we want to look at the predictions, conference-specific. The Oregon Ducks, along with USC, UCLA, and Washington, will be joining the Big Ten Conference, where they will now compete with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State for a conference title.

With the transfer portal still churning, and recruiting classes yet to be completely finalized, it’s a bit too early to get a perfect look at roster construction for each school, but at this moment in time, here are our power rankings for the 2024 season in the Big Ten:

Michigan Wolverines

Final Record in 2023: 15-0

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 6

Analysis: At the moment, I have the Wolverines at the top of my rankings, assuming that both Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy return for 2024. However, it’s incredibly possible that both end up leaving, in which case I would drop Michigan down the rankings a bit. For now, though, the defending national champions deserve the top spot.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Final Record in 2023: 11-2

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 5

Analysis: There were questions about how good Ohio State would be after Kyle McCord entered the portal, but the addition of Will Howard should have them near the top of the rankings once again, and with the deep roster full of blue-chip talent, the Buckeyes should be in the playoff mix once again next year.

Oregon Ducks

Final Record in 2023: 12-2

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 3

Analysis: The Ducks have been pegged as the No. 3 team in the nation going into 2024, so it’s not a hot take to think that they may be pretty good and able to compete for the Big Ten title in their first year as a member of the conference. I think that’s very possible, but it’s still too early for me to put them at the top of the power rankings just yet. Dillon Gabriel should be great, and the roster is as loaded as Eugene has seen in quite some time. Expectations are high for 2024.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Final Record in 2023: 10-3

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 12

Analysis: It seems like Penn State is a really solid team every year, competing for a conference title with a good offense and a good defense. Down the stretch of the year, Drew Allar started to show some flashes of being a great passer, so if he can continue to make that leap, I think the Nittany Lions could be a real threat to get into the playoff.

Washington Huskies

Final Record in 2023: 14-1

2024 Preseason Ranking: No. 11

Analysis: The Huskies earned a trip to the National Championship game in 2023, but with the loss of Michael Penix, their 3 leading receivers, several offensive linemen, and some of their best defenders, it’s fair to question if they can reach the same heights next year. Kalen DeBoer is one of the best coaches in the nation, so I do believe that Washington will be a good team, but I’m not sure they’re a playoff team at the top of the Big Ten in 2024 with Will Rogers under center.

USC Trojans

Final Record in 2023: 8-5

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: What do the Trojans look like without Caleb Williams running the show? Who knows, but it could be tough. USC was a massive disappointment last year, and we need to see Lincoln Riley turn things around before we can project that they will compete for a playoff spot.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Final Record in 2023: 10-4

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Iowa seems to defy logic each and every year by being a successful team with one of the worst offenses in the nation, but I think they might be able to keep it up. They will get hurt by the loss of divisions in the conference though, so I think it’s going to be tough for them to compete for a conference title.

Wisconsin Badgers

Final Record in 2023: 7-6

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Wisconsin wasn’t terrible last year, and with the addition of Tyler Van Dyke, plus the second season of Luke Fickell at the helm, I think they could be a sleeper team in the conference, and at least hang around the fringes of competing for a conference title.

Michigan State Spartans

Final Record in 2023: 4-8

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Michigan State had a tough 2023 due to the firing of Mel Tucker, but they could turn things around with new coach Jonathan Smith, and thanks to some of the additions that they’ve made via the transfer portal, I think they could be decent in 2024.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Final Record in 2023: 5-7

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: It will be interesting to see what Nebraska looks like in the second year under Matt Rhule. They are adding Dylan Raiola, one of the best QB recruits in recent memory, but it may be a year or two before they can compete for a Big Ten title. I think they should be near the middle of the conference, though.

UCLA Bruins

Final Record in 2023: 8-5

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: I am very curious to see how UCLA can handle itself in the Big Ten. They lost QB Dante Moore, and don’t seem to have a ton of cohesiveness going forward. I think they will tread water a bit, but I definitely don’t expect them to compete for the conference title.

Maryland Terrapins

Final Record in 2023: 8-5

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: I think Maryland was pretty impressive last year but with the loss of Taulia Tagovailoa, their future is relatively uncertain. They finished in the top half of the conference last year, and the addition of MJ Morris from NC State could certainly keep them there, but we need to see it before we can believe it.

Northwestern Wildcats

Final Record in 2023: 8-5

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Northwestern’s 8-5 record in 2023 was incredibly impressive, especially considering the way their season started with the firing of long-time coach Pat Fitzgerald. David Braun did an excellent job, and ultimately got the interim tag removed from his title. It will be interesting to see what he can do going forward, but I think it’s too early to think they will compete in the top half of the league.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Final Record in 2023: 7-6

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Greg Shiano impressed in 2023 by going 7-6 and making Rutgers bowl-eligible, ultimately winning the Pinstripe Bowl. That feels like it may be the peak of the Scarlet Knights’ abilities, though, since they’ve won more than 7 games just once in the past 10 years.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Final Record in 2023: 6-7

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: PJ Fleck is entering his 8th year with the Golden Gophers, and the promise of that 11-2 season in 2019 has definitely worn off by now. Though Minnesota has won bowl games in three straight years, they don’t project as a team capable of competing in the top half of the conference.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Final Record in 2023: 5-7

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Brett Bielema has hovered in mediocrity over the past few years at Illinois. The roster currently isn’t talented enough to compete in the Big Ten, so until recruiting improves, or they magically become a transfer destination, that should stay the same.

Indiana Hoosiers

Final Record in 2023: 3-9

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: The Hoosiers finished as the last-ranked team in the Big Ten in 2023, and I haven’t seen any reason to believe that will change much going forward. This will be Curt Cignetti’s first year at the helm, and while he could very well usher a new era of success to Indiana, I don’t expect it to happen this year.

Purdue Boilermakers

Final Record in 2023: 4-8

2024 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: In his first year with Purdue, Ryan Walters went 4-8 with Hudson Card leading the way. There’s a chance they improve a bit in Year 2 under the new regime, but I don’t expect them to get out of the basement of the conference.

