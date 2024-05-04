Oregon center N’Faly Dante receives invite to 2024 NBA Combine

The future remains unclear for Oregon Ducks’ all-conference center N’Faly Dante, but he certainly has his options open ahead of him.

In April, The Oregonian’s James Crepea reported that Dante and the Ducks are seeking a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility for center N’Faly Dante stemming from his ACL injury during the 2020-21 season. This means that there is a possibility that Dante returns to Eugene for one more season to lead what is turning into a talented Oregon team in 2024-25.

However, Dante also has been invited to the 2024 NBA Combine, where he can work out in front of NBA general managers, coaches, and scouts, in hopes of upping his draft stock and potentially being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft at the end of June.

Currently, Dante has been projected as a second-round pick in the draft, but there is a chance that he could improve that with a solid workout and performance at the combine.

While we wait to hear what the NCAA’s decision is on Dante’s waiver, we will see if he participates in the combine, which takes place from May 12-19.

