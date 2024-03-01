Oregon at Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 game Saturday

The Arizona Wildcats host the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 men's basketball game on Saturday, the final regular-season conference game between the longtime rivals.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions, odds and TV information for the March 2 game at the McKale Center in Tucson.

Arizona is 22-6 overall and 13-4 in Pac-12 Conference play, in first place in the conference standings, trying to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon is 19-9 overall and 11-6 in the conference entering the game. The Ducks are currently in third place in the conference, fighting for a March Madness invitation.

Arizona beat Oregon in Eugene on Jan. 27, 87-78.

How to watch Oregon at Arizona basketball game

Saturday's Arizona vs. Oregon Pac-12 basketball game is scheduled to tip-off at noon MST (2 p.m. EST) on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Josh Pastner (analyst) are scheduled to be the announcers for the game in Tucson.

Can Oregon upset Arizona in the Pac-12 men's basketball game on Saturday? Picks and predictions for the game aren't counting on it.

Oregon vs. Arizona basketball game odds

Arizona is a 13.5-point favorite over Oregon, according to college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -1100 on the moneyline. The Ducks are +680.

The over/under (point total) for the game is set at 158.5 points.

Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats basketball game picks, predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 85, Oregon 70

It writes: "Arizona has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times. Oregon is 14-14-0 ATS this season. The Wildcats average 18.4 more points per game (89.9) than the Ducks allow (71.5)."

ESPN: Arizona has a 94.8% chance to beat Oregon

The site gives the Ducks a 5.2% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

Winners and Whiners: Bet Arizona to cover against Oregon

Paul Biagioli writes: "Motivation is high for both teams, as the Ducks are hoping to get into the Big Dance, while Arizona is tired of hearing how they do not deserve a number one seed. Oregon is on the road here, and they also have road losses to Colorado, Utah, UCLA and Cal, all of which are lesser teams than the Wildcats. Oregon also only covered in one of those four losses. Meanwhile, Arizona is playing at home where they have only lost one conference game all season against Washington State. Oregon's best player is N'Faly Dante he uses his size and strength to his advantage, but that is not an option here. Dante is an inch shorter, and more importantly, fifty pounds lighter than Oumar Ballo. Ballo has been a force inside lately, getting a double-double in his last eight games. The mismatch is worse on the perimeter, Caleb Love dropped 36 on the Ducks last time out, Oregon does not have a perimeter defender that can stop Love. Oregon is looking for a statement win, but they won't get it here as Arizona is at home and better at all levels of the game."

Clutch Points: Take the Wildcats to cover against the Ducks

RB Hayek writes: "Oregon is third in the Pac-12 and actually has an outside chance to catch Arizona with three games left as they trail them by two. Meanwhile, Arizona is barely hanging on to the Pac-12, with a half-game lead over Washington State. But Arizona has been tough to beat at McKale Memorial Center, going 7-1 in the Pac-12, with the lone loss coming against Washington State. Conversely, Oregon has gone 5-4 on the road, with a win over Washington State as the highlight. Despite this, Arizona is a much better team. The spread is currently hovering around 14-16 points. This will be the last home game of the regular season for the Wildcats. Therefore, expect them to go all out for this one. Arizona wins this one and barely covers the spread."

