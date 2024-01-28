Arizona basketball recovers, ends 6-game losing streak at Oregon

Arizona guard Caleb Love puts up a shot for three as the Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

EUGENE, Ore. — Arizona ended a six-game losing streak at Oregon on Saturday simply by following its leading scorer and two of its favorite trends.

With a career-high 36 points from guard Caleb Love, the Wildcats beat Oregon 87-78 to pull into a first-place tie with the Ducks. The win extended their feat of never having lost back-to-back games under third-year coach Tommy Lloyd, and continued a trend of at least winning one game on a Pac-12 swing through Oregon after suffering an 83-80 loss at Oregon State on Thursday.

Arizona, 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12, has only been swept once in Oregon over the past 18 seasons, even though Saturday’s game didn’t initially bode well for their future. The Ducks, who now share an identical record as Arizona, came into the game with sole possession of first place and a six-game winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena. But they never took a single lead over the Wildcats, trailing by up to 14 points in the first half and 15 points in the second.

Love made sure this time it would be different. He poured in 20 points in the first half alone, the third time he has scored 20 in a half this season, to help UA take a 45-38 lead.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo snags a rebound as the Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Although Oregon went into halftime with some potential momentum after Jermaine Couisnard hit a three-quarter court shot just before the halftime buzzer, Oregon never cut Arizona’s to less than eight points in the second half.

Couisnard, who scored 27 points in Oregon's 87-68 win over Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena last season, had 20 this time to lead the Ducks.

While Love scored his 36 points on 12-for-18 shooting, Kylan Boswell added 14 points and three assists for the Wildcats, while Keshad Johnson had 12 points and four rebounds while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Arizona shot 49.1% from the field and, while the Wildcats outrebounded the Ducks only 34-33, they scored 17 points off 14 Oregon turnovers while committing only 10 turnovers against Oregon’s ever-shifting defensive schemes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball recovers, ends 6-game losing streak at Oregon