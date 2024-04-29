Opelousas High retains state football championship, head coach still on probation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas High School can keep its 2023 D2 Non-Select State Championship, but head coach Jimmy Zachery will remain on probation, according to a court ruling issued this morning.

The LHSAA forced OHS to forfeit all wins in the 2023 season, as well as the state championship due to what it said was an ineligible player on the OHS team. In addition OHS head coach Jimmy Zachery was to serve a one-season suspension from the football program.

The 27th District Court in St. Landry Parish decided on the matter Monday morning just before noon. Zachery filed a petition asking the court to reverse the LHSAA’s ruling to strip OHS of its 2023 D2 Non-Select State Championship title, which it won in February.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

