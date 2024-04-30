'One Romero is probably enough'

[Getty Images]

New York Times journalist Rory Smith has been analysing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, after manager Ange Postecoglou said he wanted "more Cristian Romero" in all of his players following their north London derby defeat by Arsenal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Smith said: "There was a line on the commentary where I think somebody said that he was Spurs' 'danger man'. You would be like: 'Hold on - that is the centre-half - so that can't be the sign of a great performance.'

"Romero can be rash. He is very aggressive - which is a strength and a weakness at times - but you can see why Ange Postecoglou appreciates what he offers the team.

"I don't necessarily know if you would want too much Cristian Romero in your team. I think one is probably enough. But that isn't to diminish his ability - he is a World Cup winning central defender, so Cristian Romero is really good.

"A cooler head occasionally would be more useful [for Tottenham], but he is a weapon and he is something you can use to batter teams down in attack as well.

"Romero is one of the most important players for this Tottenham team. You can see why Postecoglou wants more players like him, especially after the performance against Arsenal."

