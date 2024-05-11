Would one of Paul George, Donovan Mitchell, or Brandon Ingram make sense as Chicago Bulls trade targets?

The Chicago Bulls have been a bit of a mess over the last few seasons, but the team’s front office has let it be known they plan to make up for three straight seasons of standing pat at the trade deadline and NBA offseason both. And at the same time, there are rumbles of some big names who might be unhappy in their current situation — could the Bulls trade for one of them?

Specifically, we are talking about hypothetical deals to land Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers, Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, or Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For our part, George is too old, and Mitchell may feel okay about re-signing with the Cavs if they find more postseason success, leaving Ingram the est target of the three.

The host of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Pat the Designer, weighed in on these names as well. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire