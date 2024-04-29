Bulls Trade Ideas: Should Chicago trade for Brandon Ingram?

The Chicago Bulls are going to be changing things up this summer. That much became clear when Arturas Karnisovas admitted that something isn’t working. With a shake-up comes trades, and with trades come ideas. The question is, who should the Bulls be targeting in potential deals? Could New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram be an option?

Ingram and the Pelicans are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it feels as though he could end up being the odd man out. If the Bulls want to keep a similar team structure while also getting younger, Ingram could be an interesting option.

He’s a mid-range-heavy scorer and is only 26 years old. However, his contract ends after next season, meaning Chicago would have to re-sign him. Ingram’s age fits in with a potential new Bulls timeline, but they should be looking to move on from their current play style, and he wouldn’t help them do that.

Conclusion: Ingram doesn’t seem like an ideal trade target for the Bulls, as his play style isn’t conducive to winning at a high level in the current NBA.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire