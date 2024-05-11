Why are the Chicago Bulls acting like a small-market team?

The Chicago Bulls went all-in three years ago. Well, they went all-in relative to how they were operating prior to their big-swing moves. They decided to stop rebuilding, bringing in Nikola Vucevic via trade at the 2021 deadline and DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in free agency the following summer.

However, they haven’t done anything since then. The Bulls have brought back the same core over and over again in hopes of finding better results. They have not. They have suffered through two straight losing seasons, yet they continue to resist change. No matter how badly the fanbase yearns for it.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed why the Bulls continue to act like a small-market team when they are in one of the biggest markets in sports.

Chicago is a huge city. And players could want to play there. But not with the way the organization has run things recently.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire