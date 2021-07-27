Olympic golf pairings, tee times and schedule for the first round

After making its competitive return at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Olympic golf is back once again this week in Japan.

Kasumigaseki Country Club plays host to both the men’s and women’s competition. Kasumigaseki’s East Course will play 7,447 yards for the men, July 29-August 1. For the women, August 4-7, it will play 6,648 yards.

Marquee groups include: Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey; Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im; Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry.

While the competition will be held Thursday morning local time, the 13-hour time difference means play will begin Wednesday night, July 28, in Eastern Daylight Time.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know about the first round of the men’s golf competition at the Olympics. All times Eastern.

