Olympian again, Lansing’s Dake heading to Paris

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WETM) – Kyle Dake is heading back to the Olympic Games.

Dake, a Lansing native and Cornell University four-time NCAA Champion, punched his ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris Saturday night at Penn State University. Dake beat Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammate Jason Nolf 3-1 at 74 kg.

It was the decisive win in the best-of-three series for Dake who beat Nolf 4-1 in their opening match Saturday afternoon. Dake won with a very heavy heart as his father, Doug, passed away last week.

Kyle discussed how difficult everything has been losing his father and he wanted to win as he was his inspiration to get started in the sport. With the victory, Dake now represents the United States at 74 kg in the Olympics in Paris later this summer.

Dake will look to improve on his bronze finish three years ago in Tokyo. A four-time world champion, Dake now his shot at redemption in the Olympics and an opportunity to finish the emotional ride he and his family has been on.

