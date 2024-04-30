Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson Drafted in 1st Round of NFL Draft

Penn State football offensive lineman Olu Fashanu (11th overall, New York Jets) and defensive end Chop Robinson (21st overall, Miami Dolphins) were both selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. Fashanu is Penn State’s highest selected offensive lineman since Levi Brown went fifth overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2007. Robinson is Penn State’s highest-selected defensive end since Aaron Maybin was picked 11th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2009.

