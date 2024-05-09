Ollie Chessum out of England summer tour to New Zealand after injury requires surgery

Ollie Chessum will not be available for either of Leicester's final two Premiership matches - Getty Images/Stephen White

Ollie Chessum, the Leicester Tigers forward, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Premiership season and England’s summer tour to New Zealand after undergoing surgery.

Chessum, a shining light at both lock and blindside for England during the Six Nations, complained of pain and discomfort after Tigers’ last-gasp defeat by Bristol Bears 10 days ago and the decision was made to operate on the ongoing injury, meaning the 23-year-old will play no further part in the domestic season.

The surgery and subsequent recovery means that Chessum will not be available for either of Leicester’s final two Premiership matches, against Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs. The Tigers are mathematically out of the running for the play-off places but will need to finish at least seventh in the final standings to qualify for next season’s Champions Cup should Gloucester defeat Sharks in the Challenge Cup final.

Chessum has also been ruled out of England’s summer Tests against Japan and New Zealand, with the former scheduled for June 22 before moving onto Tests against the All Blacks on July 6 and 13.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.