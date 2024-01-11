Lane Kiffin calls Nick Saban, Pete Carroll GOATs as mentors step down on same day

OXFORD — Following Nick Saban's Alabama football retirement announcement and the news that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll would not return for another season, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin posted a tribute on social media in honor of his two mentors Wednesday.

"The two (Greatest of All Time)," Kiffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both. Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing (mentors) to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know...Greatness we may never see again. Appreciate it fans."

Kiffin spent three seasons coaching with Saban at Alabama as his offensive coordinator, winning a pair of national championships.

He spent six seasons on Pete Carroll's staff at USC from 2001-06, starting as tight ends coach before moving on to coach the Trojans' wide receivers and later coordinate the offense. USC won national titles in 2003 and 2004.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

