Ole Miss CB Decamerion Richardson declares for NFL Draft after Mississippi State transfer

Decamerion Richardson's career with Ole Miss football was short-lived. The former Mississippi State transfer announced Saturday, via social media, that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The cornerback announced in December that he was transferring to Ole Miss after four years in Starkville. He appeared in 45 games for MSU, collecting 177 tackles and 10 pass deflections.

"I would like to thank Mississippi State, the coaching staff and my teammates for the last four years," he wrote. "It has been an honor, and I will be forever grateful. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft."

After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to enter the NFL Draft 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rJFWxIDA5T — D.Richardson (@DecamerionR) January 13, 2024

He spent his first two seasons playing behind Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes, who are now in the NFL.

In 2022, he became a starter alongside Forbes before being MSU's top corner in 2023. He played under former NFL corner and MSU cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath.

NEW HIRE: Lane Kiffin shuffles Ole Miss football defensive staff, hires former Rebel as secondary coach

Richardson is a product of Cullen, Louisiana. As part of the 2020 class, he was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

For coach Lane Kiffin, Richardson was one of 13 incoming transfers and one of two corners. Tahveon Nicholson out of Illinois is the other transfer addition at the position.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MSU-to-Ole-Miss transfer Decamerion Richardson declares for NFL Draft