Lane Kiffin shuffles Ole Miss football defensive staff, hires former Rebel as secondary coach

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of Bryan Brown as the program's new secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator on Friday.

Brown most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati in 2023. Before that, he spent five seasons coordinating defenses at Appalachian State and Louisville.

The native of Corinth, Mississippi, played defensive back for the Rebels from 2003-06, coming up with 70 career tackles and an interception. He also spent one season as a guard for the Ole Miss basketball team.

"We are excited to add a high-quality coach like Bryan Brown to our staff," Kiffin said in a statement. "He has deep Ole Miss roots as a player, and as a coach, he has proven himself multiple times to be one of the top defensive coaches and recruiters in the nation. He has a proven pedigree, and I think it continues to show our commitment to making Ole Miss football a national program that competes at the highest level on both sides of the ball."

Brown replaces Keynodo Hudson on staff. Though Ole Miss never announced the departure of Hudson, who spent last season coaching cornerbacks, a spokesperson confirmed that he is no longer with the program.

Wes Neighbors III, who spent last season coaching safeties, is now listed as the Rebels' linebackers coach.

Ole Miss has one remaining vacancy on its coaching staff to fill. Tight ends coach John David Baker departed to become the offensive coordinator at East Carolina and a replacement has not yet been officially named.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football hires Cincinnati DC Bryan Brown as secondary coach