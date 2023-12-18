Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Mississippi State transfer Decamerion Richardson

OXFORD — Mississippi State corner Decamerion Richardson is bridging the Egg Bowl gap to play for Ole Miss football.

He made the announcement on Monday via social media. Richardson becomes the third Bulldog to transfer to play for the Rebels in the transfer portal era, joining wide receivers Malik Heath and Jacobi Moore. Heath caught 60 passes for 971 yards for the Rebels in 2022 and is currently playing in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers.

Only thing on a mind of a shark is eat, by any means! Committed 💯🦈 pic.twitter.com/6vMaZ30hIs — D.Richardson (@DecamerionR) December 18, 2023

Like Heath, Richardson will have one season left to play in Oxford. He operated in a reserve role in Starkville for his first two seasons of college football before stepping into a starting job for the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Cullen, Louisiana, recorded 79 tackles in 2022, the most among any SEC corner.

Both of Ole Miss' starting cornerbacks will exhaust their eligibility following the Peach Bowl, leaving two big holes for coordinator Pete Golding to fill in his defense.

Ole Miss had already added Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson to partially address that need.

