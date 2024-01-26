Ole Miss basketball vs. Texas A&M scouting report, score prediction for SEC clash

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard looks at the Rebels' next opponent, Texas A&M, and sees a clear identity.

"(They're) the best offensive rebounding team in college basketball," Beard said Thursday. "And that's not after four or five games or the nonconference. We're sitting here and it's almost February. So, when you say things like that now, it's proven."

Can the Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) prove that they can cope with the Aggies (12-7, 3-3) when they head to College Station on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)?

Here's what to expect.

Ole Miss basketball looking to counter Texas A&M's rebounding superiority

No team in college basketball is better at attacking the offensive glass than Texas A&M.

The Aggies rebound 43.7% of their missed shots, placing them comfortably ahead of second-placed Towson in the race for rebounding superiority.

Snagging at least 10 offensive boards in 18 of their 19 games this season, the Aggies are 6-2 when they grab over 15.

Keeping them under that threshold will be a challenge for an Ole Miss team that has been suspect at best on the boards this season.

"I don't know if we can nullify it," Beard said. "But we gotta compete. And it starts with a good understanding of who A&M is, and understanding what this game is gonna entail."

The presence of 7-footers Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse has not turned the Rebels into an effective rebounding team, though Beard was encouraged by their performances in that area against Arkansas.

If the Rebels can limit the Aggies' rebounding prowess, they'll position themselves well for a valuable road win.

Texas A&M struggles to score. Can Ole Miss take advantage?

Those rebounds are so vital to the Aggies because they have one of the least efficient offenses in college basketball.

They shoot an abysmal 26.5% from 3-point range, with a 39% overall success rate from the field that also ranks among the worst in college basketball.

Neither Wade Taylor nor Tyrece Radford, who lead the Aggies in scoring, come into Saturday's game shooting above 38%. Among the Aggies who attempt more than 1.5 3-pointers per game, only Hayden Hefner is above 30%.

It presents an opportunity for the Rebels to string together two strong defensive games for the first time since December.

Ole Miss held an undermanned Arkansas team to just 51 points in a win over the Razorbacks in Oxford on Wednesday.

The 3-point line will be vital for Ole Miss basketball

Among many other issues, recent road games have led to subpar shooting efforts for the Rebels.

In losses to Auburn and LSU last week, Ole Miss shot a combined 10-for-41 from beyond the 3-point line.

For a team that had previously been using the deep ball to cover up other flaws, it's difficult to imagine the Rebels winning when they shoot the ball that way.

They rebounded against Arkansas, making seven of their 19 attempts. But, especially considering its rebounding mismatch against the Aggies, Ole Miss will need to find a way to shoot the ball effectively on the road to leave College Station with a win.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Texas A&M score prediction

Texas A&M 68, Ole Miss 65. The Aggies, despite their obvious flaws, are an experienced team that went to the NCAA Tournament and challenged for the SEC title a year ago. The matchup isn't good, and nothing the Rebels have done away from home indicates they're likely to overcome that.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

