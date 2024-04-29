Old Firm concern despite victories - fan views

[BBC]

It's getting nervy for fans of teams at both ends of the Scottish Premiership table, with the league title and relegation still to be decided.

Here's a collection of your thoughts after another thrilling weekend of action:

Celtic remain three points clear at the top of the table after a 2-1 win in Dundee, matching Rangers scoreline away to St Mirren. But the reigning champions' fans were not satisfied with the performance - apart from James Forrest's double in a rare start for the Scotland winger.

Aaron: Celtic were excellent in the first half and looked really comfortable in the game with an excellent finish from James Forrest. Looked a bit out of steam in the second half. However, three points is the most important thing.

Gordy: Well done James Forest. Been a great servant to the club and not always appreciated. Nicolas Kuhn nowhere near good enough. Hopefully we are saving the big performances for the bigger games, but at the end of the day, three points and the result were the important things.

Ken: Another eye-bleeding performance under Brendan Rodgers. We need to wrap James Forrest up in cotton wool and drop Liam Scales if we want to win the double.

Billy: If it wasn't for James Forrest's goals, Celtic would have been lucky to get away with a point at Dundee. And what was Adam Idah doing so far back in defence to score an own goal? Not at the top of their game at this stage of the season when they need to be. Hopefully they'll pick up in the last few games, especially against Rangers and the cup final.

Andy: Far from convincing, but James Forest took his goals well. We don't defend well again for their goal but got the job done. Right now, every Celtic fan will take four more 2-1s and get this season over. I honestly can't say it's been a good season, but amazingly enough, we could still end with a double. The board need to step up and spend this summer.

Billy: I feel we struggled again in the second half and, when Dundee scored, we started to panic at the back. James Forrest still got it. A few others should be watching him and learn what to do.

Peter: James Forrest! What more can you say about the truly Celtic great? It is, and has been, a pleasure and privilege to watch him for over a decade.

John: Average performance, but another three points in the bag. We just need to keep winning at this point. Work to do in the summer. We need more pace out wide and more solidity in defence and midfield. This could still be an excellent season.

Anon: It's was a thriller from start to finish. James forrest was tge diffrence with his 2 goals and his class showed throughout. Dundee got back into the game but celtic held on for a deserved win Mark of champions

Neil: I've been saying for a long time that James Forrest is a better option than Nicolas Kuhn despite the fact Nico has had a couple of good performances. We need to stick with Jamesie for the run in. He deserves so much more respect from our support.

Andy: Another below-par performance, but a win nonetheless. Callum McGregor no were near fit and should not start. Wide men except James Forrest far to unpredictable and wee Kyogo the same.

Andrew: Another tick off the sheet. Comfortable win despite the own goal creating nerves that weren't really there. Three out of four games now at home. Plus a significant goal difference. We can't blow it now.

Anon: Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate are not controlling midfield the way they used to. Tomoki Iwata is not the answer as he backs off too often. We are used to lots of possession, but the lack of penetration is evident and we cannot cope with big strong players running at us. Really worried about the Kilmarnock game especially.

Patrick: Disappointing our "best winger", James Forrest, is only getting his fourth start yet still providing goals. Baffling to everyone. We look nervy defending and attacking corners - and in general! Need to be stronger mentally. A lot of frustrated faces on the pitch.

Ian: Front three not producing enough. Still vulnerable at the back. Go 3-5-2 - Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Scales, Taylor, O’Riley, Iwata and Hatate with Idah and Forrest up front!

Anon: There was nothing “team like” about that display. Lost chickens more like. Centre forward scoring own goal, captain converting to a defensive midfielder - totally lost, passes completed must be near zero. Thanks to James Forrest for this win. Can’t attack at corners, can’t defend at corners.

Rangers fans were also critical of their side despite their win in Paisley.

Anon: Our application and desire is just not there. We are nowhere near aggressive enough and find it increasingly difficult to put our authority into games. Far too many passengers in our team and a clear-out is very much required at the season's end.

Dougie: Dull as dishwater. Someone needs to tell the Rangers squad there is a league to play for. Fabio Silva needs dropped. James Tavernier needs moved up so we can put in a right-back that stays in position.

Allan: I was delighted to get the three points, it was a tough match. A grind of a result, showing resilience and character. As a Rangers fan, I would never say an opponent was man of the match, but Alex Gogic was the man of the match.

Steven: Got away with one. On another day, ref calls a foul for a slight push by Cyriel Dessers for the second goal. Albeit it would have been soft, but we’ve seen them given. Leon Balogun once again solid. Age is against him, but he’s been better in two games than Connor Goldson has all season. Sadly, too many players don’t look up for the fight. Todd Cantwell plays in flashes.

Adrian: Woeful defending again. It's blatantly clear that this is where the clearance must start. Lack of concentration, positioning sense and pace.

Ronnie: Three points but yet another struggle. We just cannot seem to get a tempo going in games and our defensive lapses continue to punish us. We got away with one here. Jack Butland once again kept us in title Race and Cyriel Dessers gets his goal. But so many players have totally lost form at the crucial period.

Frazer: Cyriel Dessers is winning the fans over with every game that passes. Twenty goals isn’t a bad return. Actually getting some support from the Rangers fans might turn him into the goalscorer we need. Todd Cantwell and Mohamed Diomande are huge for Rangers at the moment in midfield.

Martin: Three points in the bag, but we need to be more aggressive, move the ball faster, basically score more goals. The Old Firm game is a must win. Still feel Celtic will drop points.

Jimmy: We just have to keep winning and hopefully win the Old Firm game. We are playing much better without Connor Goldson. I think the midfield were in total control and John Lundstrum controlled everything we did.

St Mirren fans think their fifth-top side deserved more from the game.

William: In this game of missed chances, we could have won it, but we were left sharing the frustration with Stephen Robinson. Deserving won't get you points, putting the ball in the net does. The effort could not be faulted and that same effort needs to go into the remaining games.

Anon: Did Cyriel Dessers push James Bolton, or was it a slip? More quality refereeing.

Ryan: Tremendous performance from the boys. Couldn’t have asked any more. Undone by perplexing decisions made by the clowns supposed to be officials. Rangers' winning goal a clear foul on our defender and another, without crying conspiracy, clear red card for Jack Butland on Toyosi Olusanya.

Dougie: Very unfortunate not to get at least a point, if not all three. Jack Butland saved Rangers from a defeat. Special mention for Alex Gogic - he was immense (as he has been all season) and the commitment and determination to save Saints from losing a third goal with his clearance characterises his attitude - absolutely amazing.

Likewise, Dundee fans were encouraged by their side's performance against the champions and are looking forward to facing St Mirren next weekend in a game that could decide who finishes fifth and qualifies for European football.

Anon: Really good to watch. Great spirit in team. Sure to add to side next term. Manager runs a tight ship. The club owners need to invest in the stadium structure. It's shocking.

Ian: Another full-blooded performance from the Dee. Shot ourselves in the foot for the second goal. But showed resilience in pressing the game in the last 15 minutes. This season has been the most I have enjoyed watching my team since the Claudio Caniggia era. Playing skilful soccer with full commitment.

Doug: Dundee went toe-to-toe with Celtic and can count themselves unlucky not to have managed at least a draw. On this showing, Dundee should be very encouraged about getting the points to leapfrog St Mirren for a crack at Europe next season. Next week is the big one.

Hearts are happy that their side remain safe in third place after their draw with fourth-top Kilmarnock.

Mike: Probably one of the best performances of the season. The only thing missing was the goals. I felt that Hearts controlled the majority of the game and defended well against a dangerous Kilmarnock team, who were not at their best. Cammy Devlin man of the match, with honourable mentions for the three central defenders and Beni Baningime.

Chris: We controlled the game and were unlucky not to leave with three points. Lawrence Shankland again struggled. Hoping his form has an upturn so we can watch him at the Euros.

Keith: Decent performance and another clean sheet, but we need to start taking the chances our good play is creating.

Kilmarnock fans were also satisfied with a point.

Anon: Hard-earned point. We played our best football in the last quarter of the game when our three subs injected new life into our play. Although we didn't trouble their keeper till late in the game, we may well have taken three points but for an excellent late save. Happy with the point as the woodwork came to our rescue in the first half.

Adam: Good draw, game of two halves. Hearts good first half, Kilmarnock in the second and nearly stole the game in the last minute, unlucky! Overall, a good 0-0 draw.

Anna: Always going to be tough against Hearts and the 0-0 proved that. We couldn't create many chances of note, but the defence was resolute and strong. Shows how much Derek McInnes has improved things in the squad. Not losing could mean a point closer to a European place next season and that would be a richly deserved reward.

David: Strong first-half performance by Hearts petered out in second half. Killie grew into the game second half despite poor refereeing decisions. Fair point for both teams - overall great defensive display by Killie - and Lewis Mayo must be knocking on Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s door given list of injury doubts.

Hibs fans critical of their head coach have not been appeased by the 3-1 win away to St Johnstone.

Sandy: Great result but no doubt there’s going to be the usual moans - "should have been seven, should have kept a clean sheet". Leave the coaching to Nick Montgomery, that was a good enough scoreline and the football was worth the watch or listen. The team did well.

Kenny: A much better performance from the team, but really too little, too late. The season's been one to forget. Nick Montgomery's tactics have been poor and I keep thinking the job's too big for him. Playing out from the back has been his downfall, but he won’t admit it. He is not direct enough and his body language doesn’t inspire confidence. He needs to go.

Marcus: I’ve been as disappointed as any Hibee this season, but I’ve decided to lay off hating on the manager and give him my backing instead. Travelling up on Saturday, I had a good feeling and I’m glad I was proved right against an admittedly poor Saints side. It could have been double figures with a bit more composure! Onwards and upwards, let’s finish well.

Anon: Typical Hibs - win when it doesn't matter.

George: One down, four to go. Too early to conclude anything, except that St Johnstone are dire. Still, we managed to concede one and, on a couple of occasions, nearly threw away two more. On positive side, we made a bucket-load of chances but failed to take most. Monty's right: it should've been eight.

David: Nick Montgomery had 29 league games to achieve top-six finish, so winning against a side in 10th in a dead rubber doesn't change my mind. Funny how leaving out duds like Nectarios Triantis and Jair Tavares works. All a bit late. However, results and performances like Saturday in the remaining four matches will see him around next term I suspect.

Cam: A performance that is too little, too late. We actually played really well going forward and should have scored more, but this should have been the kind of grit and determination shown throughout the whole season, not in the bottom six. Hopefully the players learn from that.

Darren: It’ll all boil down to what quality comes in next season and if they don’t hit the ground running then the fans will be shouting for Monty’s head real quick! It’s this reason that makes me think that bringing in a new manager now is probably for the best. Were an unforgiving bunch at Easter Road.

Aberdeen fans had mixed feelings about their 1-0 win over Motherwell, who had been reduced to 10 men before the winner.

Niall: Precious three points, but the Dons should have made it much more comfortable. The lack of clinical finishing is a concern that has plagued us for months. Junior Hoilett was the standout player and Leighton Clarkson worked hard in midfield. Another clean sheet gives Peter Leven real credit for steadying the rearguard. Same again next week with more goals please.

Fred: We only came to life after the sending off. We just seem unable to press for the whole game and, in all honesty, the team was flat for 60 minutes. Great to win, but we need new players with energy and fight. Junior Holiett showed great quality. We need more like him, a seasoned professional.

Andrew: Still work to do before next season, but this makes us safe in all likelihood. The last 10 minutes were chaotic, which worries fans and management. We do not caress the ball in possession or defend effectively. A manager with tactical insight and real man-management skills is urgently needed. Again, Esker Sokler’s chance was fluffed, emphatically.

Andrew: "Cometh the hour, cometh the man." Step forward Peter Leven, who has single-handedly restored confidence in both the players and the Aberdeen fans. No small feat this season. Jimmy Thelin 100% needs Leven's coaching skills and player management next season. Makes you wonder where we would be if Neil Warnock had never darkened our door. He cost us top six.

Duncan: Back to the league and, as expected, we dropped our standards like we did after the European games. However, the clearly knackered team dug deep and deserved the win. We actually played some good football at times. Points in the bag, job done, move on.

Anon: I think we are safe now. Peter Leven has done an amazing job to steady the ship.

Kieran: Very important and good result. Keeps us out of reach of the play-off place while hopefully giving confidence to the squad. Maybe Junior Hoilett is worth a one-year contract.

Jonny: I'm a Don but thought the red card was harsh. Really unfortunate for Jack Vale, who was tracking the ball from the other direction. Nasty one, but no malice.

Eric: Three points and a clean sheet, all you can ask for. The 4-2-3-1 system seems to work for the players and some, for the first time in a long time, seemed to be enjoying it. Four more games, four more good results hopefully. Would now like to see some extended contracts being sorted out before it's too late.

Motherwell supporters seem a bit disillusioned.

George: Disappointed we didn't go for a more attacking line-up. Jack Vale was too deep, Blair Spittal is no longer interested in working really hard, Georgie Gent was asked to do too much. Too tame and lacking in real intent. Wish this season was over.

Grant: Yet again, another dreadful decision by the ref that wasn't overturned by VAR. That's a couple of times against Aberdeen that we have been cheated and lost points. It's as if they are the bigger team so they are getting the decisions rather than what's right.

Anon: Rubbish, just rubbish.

St Johnstone fans are even more downbeat about their chances of avoiding relegation.

Ally: Probably the poorest performance I’ve seen from Saints. Watching the players' efforts and reactions to going two goals down was very disappointing. Too many negative players, a pure reflection of our management team. The chairman needs to remove Craig Levein and Andy Kirk immediately and put Alex Cleland in charge until the end of the season.

Jason: Gutless, leaderless and going to end up going down. Ryan McGowan said they needed the fans - we needed a team to show so fight and passion, but we got neither. Craig Levein says it was a good week in training, but they can't even pass 10 yards - disgraceful.

Anon: Too many backward passes when a forward one may create a chance/mistake. Need to get rid of the negative mindset, so thanks Craig Levein, but yer number's up. I thought he was the answer, but I was wrong. Said it here before, play-offs are us.

Jackie: Apart from Dimitar Mitov, I don’t rate any player in this team that will save us from relegation. We just don’t play as a team. Craig Levein hasn’t done anything to help us since he took over as manager. Four games now to save our season. Can’t see it happening.

Gordon: I actually cannot bring myself to even listen to Craig Levein any more. The only thing I can reasonably think is that dismissing Levein and Kirk might save us. If they remain in charge, we will sleepwalk our way to relegation. They have been proved over and over and over again of being unable to even do the basic thing of motivating the players. The baw is bust.

Anon: I thought Craig Levein was a safe option to keep us up. 1-0 up at Dens Park in January, we were actually sixth in the league. Too many players playing the season out as they are out of contract. We are going down via play-off. Form says we deserve to be relegated.

More blues for Ross County fans as defeat by Livingston means the Dingwall side are only nine points clear of the bottom-placed hosts with four games left.

David: This was an opportunity missed. We were second to the ball, timid in approach most of the time and lacking in confidence. While we might blame the pitch and referee for not giving us a break, the fact is that Livingston wanted it more. They were aggressive from the start, pressuring County in possession and not backing down.

Alistair: I am not confident this County team are able to secure the relegation play-off place. Even if they can hold Livingston off, they will struggle against any of the Championship teams currently in the running to meet them. If that is the case, I hope Inverness Caledonian Thistle will still be there waiting for us and we get to resume the much-missed Highland derby.

Livingston still only have an outside chance of avoiding bottom spot, but Saturday's win lifted the mood.

Del: Great performance.

Jennifer: Best display this season, everyone contributed, everyone was solid. We actually came out the stadium feeling proud of them.