Oklahoma State men's basketball: Which transfer portal players are the Cowboys targeting?
There’s no time to waste for Steve Lutz.
After getting hired as the new head coach for OSU men’s basketball on April 1, Lutz is tasked with rebuilding a team that went 12-20 (4-14 Big 12) this past season.
The quickest way to do that is via the transfer portal, where Lutz and his staff have already established a few targets. Here’s a list of players in the portal who’ve reportedly heard from OSU:
OSU men’s basketball transfer portal targets
Middle Tennessee forward Jared Coleman-Jones: Coleman-Jones is a former Northwestern forward who averaged 11 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season at Middle Tennessee, which earned him an All-Conference USA third team selection. The 6-foot-10 junior has heard from other programs such as Tennessee, Florida and Baylor, per The Portal Report.
VMI guard Tyran Cook: Cook averaged 12.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this past season. The 6-2 freshman has heard from other programs such as TCU, Maryland and Ole Miss, per The Portal Report.
Illinois State forward Myles Foster: Foster is a former Monmouth forward who averaged 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season at Illinois State. The 6-7 senior has heard from other programs such as Iowa, Florida and BYU, per On3’s Jamie Shaw.
UIC guard Toby Okani: Okani is a former Duquesne guard who averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this past season at UIC. The 6-8 senior has heard from other programs such as Gonzaga, West Virginia and Arkansas, per On3’s Joe Tipton.
Utah State forward Great Osobor: Osobor is a former Montana State forward who averaged 17.7 points and nine rebounds per game this past season at Utah State, which earned him Mountain West Player of the Year honors. The 6-8 senior has heard from other programs such as Ohio State, Ole Miss and Seton Hall, per The Portal Report.
Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas: Thomas is a former UNC Wilmington guard who averaged 16.9 points and 3.8 assists per game this past season at Norfolk State, which earned him MEAC Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot junior has heard from other programs such as Iowa, Cincinnati and Colorado, per Shaw.
