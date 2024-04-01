Oklahoma State basketball to hire WKU coach Steve Lutz to replace Mike Boynton

After more than two weeks of uncertainty, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball coaching search is done.

OSU will hire Steve Lutz to follow Mike Boynton as the head coach of Cowboy basketball, The Oklahoman has confirmed. No deal is official, but it is expected to be completed Monday.

Lutz, 51, spent the past season as Western Kentucky’s head coach after leading Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s men’s basketball program for two seasons.

After OSU fired Boynton on March 14, a variety of names emerged as his potential successors. Many accepted other jobs as the coaching search dragged on, but the Cowboys landed on a candidate who has shown he can turn around a program and recruit from the transfer portal.

Lutz needed only one season to end Western Kentucky’s 11-year NCAA Tournament drought. He guided the Hilltoppers to a 22-12 record, concluding the season with a first-round tournament loss to second-seeded Marquette.

Nov 9, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head coach Steve Lutz calls out instructions against the Wichita State Shockers in the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Previously, when Lutz arrived at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Islanders were reeling from four straight losing seasons. Lutz rebuilt the program with 10 new transfers. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 23-12 in his first season and 24-11 in his second season, making the NCAA Tournament each year.

Lutz also has assistant coaching experience at Purdue and Creighton, and he has served as recruiting coordinator at Stephen F. Austin and SMU. Hailing from San Antonio, he played college basketball at Texas Lutheran.

Next, Lutz strives to reenergize an OSU program that went 12-20 overall and 4-14 in conference play during Boynton’s last season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball to hire WKU's Steve Lutz to replace Boynton