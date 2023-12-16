Oklahoma State football adds UTEP safety Kobe Hylton in transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has its first commitment from the transfer portal.

Former Texas-El Paso safety Kobe Hylton announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Saturday.

A 6-foot-, 205-pound junior, Hylton spent the past two seasons at UTEP. He had a break-out year in 2022 with 91 tackles — 54 solo — and 10 tackles for loss, including a half sack. He also had three pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

One of the forced fumbles came against OU.

This season, Hylton had just 54 tackles and a half tackle for loss. He did force two fumbles and recovered one. He also had four pass deflections.

A South Gwinnett (Georgia) High School graduate, Hylton began his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in 2020 before transferring to Louisiana, where he redshirted in his lone season.

Hylton fits an area of need for the Cowboys, who have lost safeties Nick Session and Lardarius Webb Jr. to the transfer portal.

