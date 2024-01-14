Oklahoma State basketball unable to stop Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey in another Big 12 loss

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 17 points to propel Iowa State to a 66-42 romp over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The start was delayed by more than two hours because of weather-related travel delays for the Cowboys.

The Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12 Conference), who handed No. 2 Houston its first loss of the season with a 57-53 victory last time out, snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cowboys (8-8, 0-3) and improved to 11-0 at home this season.

Lipsey hit 5 of 12 shots and 7 of 8 free throws for Iowa State. Milan Momcilovic and reserve Hason Ward both scored 12. Momcilovic sank two 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds, while Ward did his damage on 6-for-9 shooting with five rebounds. Tre King pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.

Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 points to lead Oklahoma State.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) lays up the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jamyron Keller (14)during the first half in the Big-12 conference showdown of an NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

John-Michael Wright sank a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma State a 15-10 lead. Keshon Gilbert answered with a jumper and four other players scored in a 10-0 run as Iowa State moved in front 20-15 on a King dunk with 7:43 remaining in the half and never trailed again.

Iowa State entered play allowing just 59.5 points per game, fifth best in the country. The Cyclones came in forcing 18.5 turnovers per game, also fifth best. They scored 20 points off 20 turnovers by the Cowboys.

Iowa State, which has been to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments under coach T.J. Otzelberger, trails in the all-time series 73-68.

Iowa State hits the road to play 18th-ranked BYU on Tuesday. Oklahoma State, which has lost three in a row, returns home to play No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball falls at Iowa State for another Big 12 loss