Travel issues force gametime change for Oklahoma State at Iowa State basketball

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team's road game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday was in jeopardy due to travel issues, according to Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton.

The game was pushed back to a 7:15 p.m. start time. It was also moved earlier in the day to ESPN+ instead of ESPN2 due to the weather conditions.

Boynton took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to share the obstacles his team was facing. OSU was unable to depart for Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday due to the weather.

The Cowboys then left Stillwater at 6 a.m. Saturday to fly out of Oklahoma City, but their plane got grounded for maintenance. OSU did not depart OKC until nearly 2 p.m. and it landed a little more than an hour later.

"Game is schedule for 5 p.m., but I have serious doubts," Boynton said in a post. "Weather seems to be a non-issue at this point, but we shall see."

Boynton also said OSU was told to go to Norman for a smaller plane. However, it was later told that wasn't an option because the plane is frozen and it doesn't have anti-icing equipment.

OSU (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) is searching for its first conference win of the season after dropping two games against Baylor and Texas Tech.

