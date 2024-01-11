Oklahoma State football names Paul Randolph new defensive line coach

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has a new defensive line coach.

The Cowboys announced the addition of former Indiana assistant Paul Randolph on Thursday.

Randolph replaces Greg Richmond, a former Cowboys standout who coached the position since 2018, helping develop stars like Jordan Brailford, Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin, Collin Oliver and others.

Randolph spent the past two seasons at Indiana. He’s spent 26 years coaching at the collegiate level — including Texas Tech, Alabama, Tulsa, West Virginia, Arizona State and others — with 23 of those spent coaching defensive lines.

At Arizona State, he coached five defensive linemen to All-Pac 12 recognition in four years. Pittsburgh ranked third in the nation with 3.31 sacks per game in 2011 under Randolph.

At Tulsa, he was the executive senior associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. The Golden Hurricane led the country in interceptions and finished third in takeaways in 2010.

Randolph also had success at Alabama in the early 2000s and was regarded as a top recruiter in the country.

