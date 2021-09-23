Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

After a year off due to a cancellation in the COVID-19 season of 2020, the Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers renew a one-sided matchup that’s seen OU win each of the last eight matchups since WVU joined the Big 12.

Prior to realignment, the Mountaineers enjoyed a two-game win streak over the Sooners.

West Virginia comes to Norman riding high off an upset win over then no. 15 ranked Virginia Tech. The Sooners got a big win in an important matchup over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska wasn’t ranked and hasn’t been the most competitive college football program over the last few years, but they got the win.

Now, as the Sooners and the Mountaineers get set to kick off their Big 12 schedule, the two teams look to be two of the better defensive units in the conference this season. Will Spencer Rattler be able to bounce back from a lackluster performance a week ago? Can the Oklahoma Sooners running game continue to be productive against a strong West Virginia defense? Soon, we’ll find out.

Oklahoma 31, West Virginia 24

If the Mountaineers could take care of the football they would be 3-0 right now. After the loss to Maryland, quarterback Jarret Doege coughed up another pair of turnovers vs. Virginia Tech, and it took six sacks and a last-minute pass breakup for WVU to save the win.

It appears Neal Brown may be transitioning to a dual-quarterback offense between Doege and Garrett Greene to add another dimension to the ground attack. But, ultimately, I predict the turnover battle determines the winner of Saturday’s game.

Oklahoma 48, West Virginia 24

It’s officially fall and Big 12 football is here. Things are about to get interesting across the conference.

Oklahoma looks to defend their conference crown for yet another year. The offense looks less like the Lamborghini it usually is and more like a Honda Accord that just can get you from point A to point B.

Look for Spencer Rattler to play much better than he has against their other opponents. The offense is able to take the top off of the defense and Lincoln Riley starts getting into a play calling groove.

Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims and Austin Stogner all catch a touchdown and Eric Gray has a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, the Sooners get two more turnovers. I like one of the safeties or nickel-backs to grab an interception. Nik Bonitto continues his Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year campaign with 1.5 sacks.

Oklahoma 27, West Virginia 17

The Oklahoma Sooners don’t look like a team that’s capable of running away from a team on the scoreboard at this point in the season. However, just as I say that they light Norman on fire with an offensive output that would make Mike Leach blush.

This West Virginia defense is legit. They made life incredibly difficult for a tough Virginia Tech team, several times holding their ground inside the five-yard line and not allowing the Hokies to score.

Oklahoma’s been good inside the red zone this year, but getting there may be a bit more difficult. This will be a good matchup of strength on strength as the Oklahoma Sooners run game, which averages takes on a West Virginia run defense allowing just 2.61 yards per carry through three games.

Ultimately, the Sooners do enough Saturday evening in front of a packed crowd to get the win, but it won’t be easy.

