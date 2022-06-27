Oklahoma Sooners 20 highest rated running backs of all-time according to 247Sports

Norman, Okla. has been the home of some of the best college running backs over the last couple of decades. From Adrian Peterson to Kennedy Brooks, the Sooners have produced some fantastic running back seasons and that doesn’t look to be slowing down as OU looks to the future.

Jovantae Barnes made a splash in the 2022 spring game and there’s a lot of excitement about fellow 2022 running back, and summer enrollee, Gavin Sawchuk as well.

DeMarco Murray, a former five-star player, has become a fantastic recruiter for the Sooners, landing Barnes and Sawchuk and keeping them aboard despite the coaching change. In the last couple of weeks, he’s added a running back to the 2023 class in Kalib Hicks. While Dylan Edwards and Tre Wisner surprised everyone by going against the projections, the Sooners will add another running back in the next couple of months to continue to build the depth chart for the next few years.

As we look to the future, let’s take a look at the past with the Oklahoma Sooners’ top 20 running back recruits in the 247Sports database. Running backs like Seymore Shaw and Justin Johnson, who were originally Oklahoma commits but ended up playing elsewhere were not included. D.J. Wolfe, who was recruited as a running back but flipped to safety was included.

Adrian Peterson -- Palestine, Texas -- 2004 Recruiting Class

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

Overall Rating: 0.9996 (Five-Star)

No. 1 Nationally

No. 1 Running Back

No. 1 in Texas

Jermie Calhoun -- Van Horn, Texas -- 2008 Recruiting Class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9945 (Five-Star)

No. 9 Nationally

No. 2 Running Back

No. 1 in Texas

Brandon Williams -- Brookshire, Texas -- 2011 Recruiting Class

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9927 (Five-Star)

No. 12 Nationally

No. 2 Running Back

No. 1 in Texas

Joe Mixon -- Oakley, California -- 2014 Recruiting Class

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9907 (Five-Star)

No. 19 Nationally

No. 1 Running Back

No. 2 in California

DeMarco Murray -- Las Vegas, Nevada -- 2006 Recruiting Class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9901 (Five-Star)

No. 22 Nationally

No. 5 Running Back

No. 1 in Nevada

Keith Ford -- Cypress, Texas -- 2013 Recruiting Class

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9878 (Five-Star)

No. 25 Nationally

No. 3 Running Back

No. 2 in Texas

Brennan Clay -- San Diego, CA -- 2010 Recruiting Class

Overall Rating: 0.9722 (Four-Star)

No. 53 Nationally

No. 7 Running Back

No. 10 in Oklahoma

D.J. Wolfe -- Lawton, OK -- 2004 Recruiting Class (Flipped to Safety)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9707 (Four-Star)

No. 78 Nationally

No. 8 Running Back

No. 1 in Oklahoma

Alex Ross -- Jenks, Oklahoma -- 2012 Recruiting Class

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9667 (Four-Star)

No. 74 Nationally

No. 7 Running Back

No. 1 in Oklahoma

Donta Hickson -- McKinney, TX -- 2001 Recruiting Class

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 0.9606 (Four-Star)

No. 126 Nationally

No. 24 Running Back

No. 13 in Texas

Gavin Sawchuk -- Littleton, Colorado -- 2022 Recruiting Class

The @247Sports No. 2 RB in the 2022 class, Gavin Sawchuk, is live with @jhale24 discussing his decision to commit to the #Sooners. Listen: https://t.co/CRzFSqFCiw pic.twitter.com/D9SDJbmA09 — The REF (@KREFsports) June 24, 2021

Overall Rating: 0.9583 (Four-Star)

No. 98 Nationally

No. 7 Running Back

No. 1 in Colorado

Jovantae Barnes -- Las Vegas, NV - 2022 Recruiting Class

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Overall Rating: 0.9532 (Four-Star)

No. 115 Nationally

No. 10 Running Back

No. 3 in Nevada

Seth McGowan -- Mesquite, TX -- 2020 Recruiting Class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9378 (Four-Star)

No. 134 Nationally

No. 14 Running Back

No. 20 in Texas

Rodney Anderson -- Katy, TX -- 2015 Recruiting Class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9332 (Four-Star)

No. 151 Nationally

No. 4 All-Purpose Back

No. 20 in Texas

Roy Finch -- Niceville, FL -- 2010 Recruiting Class

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 0.9313 (Four-Star)

No. 172 Nationally

No. 9 All-Purpose Back

No. 27 in Florida

Trey Sermon -- Marietta, GA -- 2017 Recruiting Class

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9232 (Four-Star)

No. 191 Nationally

No. 12 Running Back

No. 19 in Georgia

Kennedy Brooks -- Mansifield, TX -- 2017 Recruiting Class

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9159 (Four-Star)

No. 216 Nationally

No. 16 Running Back

No. 35 in Texas

Samaje Perine -- Pflugerville, TX -- 2014 Recruiting Class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9070 (Four-Star)

No. 244 Nationally

No. 14 Running Back

No. 31 in Texas

Marcus Major -- Oklahoma City, OK -- 2019 Recruiting Class

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall Rating: 0.9024 (Four-Star)

No. 291 Nationally

No. 19 Running Back

No. 3 in Oklahoma

Kalib Hicks -- Denton, TX - 2023 Recruiting Class

Overall Rating: 0.8945 (Four-Star)

No. 366 Nationally

No. 24 Running Back

No. 63 in Texas

