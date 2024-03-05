Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10) on Tuesday night. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Cincinnati

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Cincinnati

What time does OU basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

What channel is OU vs. Cincinnati basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 5

Spread: OU (-5.5)

Over/under: 138.5

Moneyline: OU -225 | Cincinnati +185

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Cincinnati in Big 12 game