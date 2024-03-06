Big 12 women's basketball tournament predictions: Can OU win its first title since 2007?

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament will unfold from March 7-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The single-elimination tournament features four AP Top 25 teams and is headlined by No. 1-seeded OU. The Sooners (21-8, 15-3 Big 12) secured the top seed by winning their second straight regular-season conference title.

Here are predictions for the entire Big 12 women's basketball tournament:

Big 12 women's basketball tournament bracket

Thursday, March 7: First round

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston

Texas Tech won both of its regular-season games against Houston by an average of 13 points, but it isn't that simple.

The Red Raiders have lost their last nine games by an average of 16.3 points. Look for the Cougars to lean on Laila Blair, a senior guard who's averaging 16.1 points per game this season.

Prediction: Houston 72, Texas Tech 70

No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 UCF

Cincinnati won both of its regular-season games against UCF by an average of just 3.5 points.

The difference on Thursday could be Cincinnati's work on the glass. It ranks first in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (14.7), and Jillian Hayes is a senior forward who should wreak havoc down low.

Prediction: Cincinnati 66, UCF 63

Friday, March 8: Second round

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 13 Houston

Baylor no longer dominates the Big 12 like it did in the 2010s, when it won eight conference tournament titles.

But the Bears are still ranked No. 17 in the nation, and they boast a high-scoring offense that's led by graduate guard Aijha Blackwell. Look for Baylor to get past Houston, which it beat twice in the regular season by an average of 26 points.

Prediction: Baylor 85, Houston 61

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 TCU

OSU earned a 67-59 win in its lone regular-season game against TCU on Jan. 6.

The Cowgirls racked up 38 points in the paint thanks to the absence of Horned Frogs forward Sedona Prince, who was out with a broken finger. But the 6-foot-7 senior is back, and her presence down low should help TCU get the win.

Prediction: TCU 67, OSU 60

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU

Kansas won both of its regular-season games against BYU by an average of 11 points.

The Jayhawks are led by S'Mya Nichols, a five-star freshman guard who has scored at least 20 points in three of her last four outings. All of those instances came against ranked opponents, which is a good sign of what's to come on the big stage in Kansas City.

Prediction: Kansas 68, BYU 61

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Cincinnati

This is a great matchup for West Virginia, which won its two regular-season games against Cincinnati by an average of 22 points.

The Bearcats rank last in the Big 12 in points per game (62.7), while the Mountaineers have allowed the second-fewest points per game (57.6). West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly is the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, and she'll surely have an impact in this one.

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Cincinnati 50

Saturday, March 9: Quarterfinals

No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Baylor

Iowa State earned a 66-63 home win in its only regular-season game against Baylor on Jan. 13.

In their six conference losses, the undersized Bears have allowed an average of 39 points in the paint. Look for Iowa State freshman Audi Crooks, a 6-3 forward who's averaging 18.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, to enforce her will down low.

Prediction: Iowa State 67, Baylor 65

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 TCU

OU earned a 72-55 home win in its lone regular-season game against TCU on Feb. 7.

The Horned Frogs were without both Prince and Madison Conner, who are averaging 21 and 20 points per game, respectively. TCU should put up a much better fight with both players back in the mix, but OU has plenty of its own offensive firepower.

Prediction: OU 68, TCU 63

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Kansas

Texas earned a 91-56 home win in its only regular-season game against Kansas on Jan. 16.

Even though the Jayhawks are on a three-game winning streak, which includes two ranked victories, they'll struggle to keep up with the Longhorns. Texas is averaging a conference-high 82.1 points per game and is led by Big 12 Co-Player of the Year Madison Booker.

Prediction: Texas 73, Kansas 64

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 West Virginia

Kansas State earned a 73-64 overtime win in its lone regular-season game against West Virginia on Feb. 21.

The Mountaineers will surely apply pressure on defense, but it'll be tough to rattle the disciplined Wildcats. Kansas State is averaging a conference-low 13.5 turnovers per game, and it'll have an unofficial home court advantage.

Prediction: Kansas State 69, West Virginia 65

Monday, March 11: Semifinals

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Iowa State

OU earned an 86-72 road win in its only regular-season game against Iowa State on Feb. 10.

Crooks will look to cause problems down low, but the Sooners should be able to hold their own. Big 12 Co-Player of the Year Skylar Vann is also a force in the paint, and OU ranks first in the conference in rebounds per game (43.8).

Prediction: OU 82, Iowa State 75

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Texas and Kansas State split their two regular-season games, and the average margin of victory was just five points.

It won't be easy for the Longhorns to beat the Wildcats in a road-like atmosphere. But Texas is playing some of its best basketball thanks in part to Booker, and its ability to fight for second-chance opportunities will be key against a strong Kansas State defense.

Prediction: Texas 63, Kansas State 61

Tuesday, March 12: Championship

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Texas

OU won both of its regular-season games against Texas by an average just 2.5 points.

The Sooners delivered in big moments to win both games. But it's hard to envision the Longhorns, who are ranked No. 6 in the nation, losing three times to the same opponent.

Texas is the most balanced team in the Big 12 with the top offense (82.1 points per game) and the third-best defense (57.9 points allowed per game). It'll be close once again, but the Longhorns will get the last laugh.

Prediction: Texas 78, Oklahoma 75

