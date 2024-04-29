Oklahoma basketball adds outside scoring threat in Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine

NORMAN — OU men’s basketball added another piece Monday with the commitment of Brycen Goodine.

Goodine gives the Sooners an immediate outside scoring threat, after he shot 46.7% from beyond the 3-point line at Fairfield last season on 5.3 attempts per game.

Goodine started his career at Syracuse in 2019-20 before transferring to Providence for two seasons. He’s spent the last two seasons at Fairfield, primarily coming off the bench last season but averaging nearly 26 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-4 guard joins Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones and Dayton guard Kobe Elvis in committing to the Sooners out of the transfer portal in recent days.

OU (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) was the first team out of the NCAA Tournament this season, with Portal Moser needing to retool his roster again with several players entering the portal, including Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, John Hugley and Javian McCollum.

Mar 1, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Providence Friars guard Brycen Goodine (12) drives with the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU men's basketball: Fairfield's Brycen Goodine commits to Sooners