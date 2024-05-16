OKC Thunder season on the brink after loss vs Mavericks in Game 5 of West semifinals

The nightmare never ended. The Thunder and Mavericks spent most of OKC’s 104-92 Game 5 loss to Dallas on opposite sides of the efficiency spectrum.

Dallas watched its role players elevate, its stars deliver, its lineups make OKC pay for its defensive preference. The Thunder chucked 3 after 3 to no avail.

The result is a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conference semifinals heading into Saturday night's Game 6 in Dallas with the season on the line.

The Thunder finished Game 3 shooting 7 for 27 from 3. On Wednesday, it was 7 for 26 from deep less than six minutes into the third quarter. It shot a series-high 35 3-point attempts in Game 5 — most of which the Thunder played into.

With Dallas’ rim protection, spearheaded by frightening levels of lurk by rookie Dereck Lively II, OKC was continuously pushed from its spots. Shown heartbreak at the rim, bumped out of driving lanes and into a dystopia. It watched possessions swing into Lu Dort’s hands, who Dallas gave looks.

Dort shot just 2 for 8 from deep. Isaiah Joe, who broke Josh Giddey’s career-long streak of starting games Wednesday, finished just 2 for 9 from deep.

More: Mussatto: Why OKC Thunder removing Josh Giddey from starting lineup came at odd time

Luka Doncic & the lob

Mavs star Luka Doncic and the lob pass made a perfect marriage.

His jog-turned-trudge still induces fear. So much so that defenders like Dort and Cason Wallace are prepared to tip-toe out of their shoes with every other Doncic fake or pivot. So much so that help defenders leap and a rim protector as savvy as Chet Holmgren leaves his post.

Then Doncic wreaks havoc.

He found Lively and Daniel Gafford for a handful of lobs. The situation didn’t matter. Send two at Doncic? Lob. Force him to the sideline? Lob. He’s looking to the sideline? Doesn’t matter.

Doncic was so into the reads, so connected with his lob threats, that he even found Lively from three-quarter court.

The Thunder had reason to react. Doncic finished with 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He hit head-shaking shots, expectedly kept Dort on his toes and kept his high-flying teammates in the air.

More: How OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault ascended from UConn manager to NBA Coach of the Year

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder falls to Luka Doncic, Mavericks in Game 5 of West semifinals