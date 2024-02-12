OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the MVP ladder

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked second in the NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, which released Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 assists this past week for OKC (36-17), which went 1-2. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic holds the top spot.

Here's a complete look at the MVP ladder:

Where is OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP ladder?

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Last week's rankings: No. 1

Season stats: 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and nine assists

Jokic averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists this past week for Denver (36-17), which went 1-1.

The seventh-year center remains at the top of the MVP ladder and is on pace to win the award for the third time in the past four seasons.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Last week's rankings: No. 2

Season stats: 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 assists this past week for OKC (36-17), which went 1-2.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, is the driving force for an OKC team that has surpassed expectations this season. He's looking to become the first Thunder player to win MVP since Russell Westbrook in 2017.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week's rankings: No. 4

Season stats: 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists

Antetokounmpo averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and 5.3 assists this past week for Milwaukee (34-19), which went 1-2.

Antetokounmpo is looking to win his third MVP. He won the award in 2019 and 2020.

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Last week's rankings: No. 6

Season stats: 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists

Doncic averaged 31.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists this past week for Dallas (30-23), which went 4-0.

It was a strong week for Doncic, who moved up two spots in the MVP ladder. The 24-year-old guard is the youngest player in the top 10.

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Last week's rankings: No. 5

Season stats: 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists

Tatum averaged 27 points, 9.7 rebounds and eight assists this past week for Boston (41-12), which went 3-0.

The Celtics boast the best record in the league thanks in large part to Tatum, who earned an All-NBA first team selection last season and is playing at a high level once again.

The next five

6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8 last week)

7. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (No. 7 last week)

8. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (No. 9 last week)

9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (Not ranked last week)

10. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (Not ranked last week)

