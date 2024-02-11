Thunder live score updates vs. Kings: OKC hosts final home game before NBA All-Star Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:
More: Mussatto: OKC Thunder sticking to its style, even with addition of Bismack Biyombo
Thunder vs. Kings live score updates
More: Did OKC Thunder win NBA trade deadline in landing Gordon Hayward from Charlotte Hornets?
Thunder vs. Kings highlights
More: OKC Thunder completes its roster by converting Adam Flagler to a two-way contract
Halftime: Thunder 67, Kings 57
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams lead all scorers as both have 19 points. Dub leads OKC on the glass with four rebounds to go along with four assists.
—Jordan Davis, Staff writer
End of 1Q: Thunder 29, Kings 27
Great effort from the Thunder so far defensively, but it hasn’t been enough. The rebound disparity has been even more apparent up close than on the stat sheet, as the Kings are up on the glass 15-7.
—Jordan Davis, Staff writer
More: Former OKC Thunder guard Vasilije Micic shines in Hornets debut after Gordon Hayward trade
OKC Thunder on Bismack Biyombo
Mark Daigneault on the addition of Bismack Biyombo: “He has a very clear identity that he's forged over a period of time and plays to it very consistently. He knows exactly who he is and what value he can bring to the team.”
—Jordan Davis, Staff writer
Thunder vs. Kings start time today
Matchup: Thunder (35-17) vs. Kings (30-21)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Betting line: Thunder by 3
Box score: Click HERE
More: OKC Thunder signing veteran center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum deal, per reports
Thunder vs. Kings TV channel today
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.
More: OKC Thunder suffers biggest loss of season in 35-point rout against Luka Doncic, Mavericks
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder vs. Kings: How to watch, TV channel, odds, live score updates