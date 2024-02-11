Thunder live score updates vs. Kings: OKC hosts final home game before NBA All-Star Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:

Thunder vs. Kings live score updates

Thunder vs. Kings highlights

Halftime: Thunder 67, Kings 57

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams lead all scorers as both have 19 points. Dub leads OKC on the glass with four rebounds to go along with four assists.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

End of 1Q: Thunder 29, Kings 27

Great effort from the Thunder so far defensively, but it hasn’t been enough. The rebound disparity has been even more apparent up close than on the stat sheet, as the Kings are up on the glass 15-7.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

OKC Thunder on Bismack Biyombo

Mark Daigneault on the addition of Bismack Biyombo: “He has a very clear identity that he's forged over a period of time and plays to it very consistently. He knows exactly who he is and what value he can bring to the team.”

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

Thunder vs. Kings start time today

Matchup: Thunder (35-17) vs. Kings (30-21)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Betting line: Thunder by 3

Box score: Click HERE

Thunder vs. Kings TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

