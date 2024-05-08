O'Hoppe leads Angels against the Pirates after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (13-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-20, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (1-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -135, Angels +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Logan O'Hoppe had four hits on Tuesday in a 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 17-20 overall and 8-9 at home. The Pirates have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.66.

Los Angeles is 13-23 overall and 9-12 on the road. The Angels rank fifth in the AL with 39 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has seven doubles and a home run for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .176 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.