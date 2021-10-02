Ohio State vs. Rutgers Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State Buckeyes now sit at 3-1 after an extremely convincing win over the Akron Zips, 59-7. They will now be visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who are also sitting at 3-1, but they suffered their first loss just last weekend to the Michigan Wolverines, 20-13. Despite this being a loss, Rutgers played extremely well and look like a team on the rise in the Big Ten.

Last weekend we got to deal with all of the excitement of seeing the reserve quarterbacks, but this week we will get a seemingly healthy C.J. Stroud back under center. We apparently have not seen a healthy Stroud yet this season, so I am excited to see what the young man can do when 100 percent.

We are moving on to our staff predictions for the Rutgers game. We all predicted a Buckeye victory last week, but only one had the guts to predict the Buckeyes to defeat the spread! Let’s see what everyone has for this week.

Ohio State 35, Rutgers 24

This isn’t your Rutgers squad of years past. Greg Schiano has this program moving in the right direction and I expect this game to be a tough road contest. Look for this game to be close early as both teams battle things out in the trenches, but the depth of Ohio State wins out in the end with some late work done on the ground after continued body blows that take a toll in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State 42, Rutgers 21

Rutgers is much improved from last season and they have an underrated defense, but it won’t be enough to stop this Buckeye attack. If C.J. Stroud was truly inconsistent due to injury and he is 100 percent, this squad is good enough to put huge points on the board.

Ohio State 42, Rutgers 17

Ultimately, I believe it will be too much for Rutgers to get up for back-to-back games of this magnitude. The Scarlet Knights gave everything they had to try and upend the Wolverines, I just don’t believe they’ll have much left in the tank. Ohio State cruises to an easy victory.

