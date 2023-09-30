Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had a very exciting past few days

It’s a right of passage for Ohio State Football players to have their black stripe removed and to officially become a member of the program.

It may have taken freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz a bit longer than some of his teammates to lose his stipe, but it happened on Thursday afternoon. The former 4-star prospect who was named theUSA TODAY national high school athlete of the year, not just for football, as he was a star on the baseball diamond and basketball court as well.

Although we won’t see Kienholz much this fall, the future is bright for the young man, who could be in the mix for the starting spot next year depending on player movement.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 Welcome the newest member to the Brotherhood, @LincolnKienholz 🌰 pic.twitter.com/VQzFyYjED6 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 28, 2023

That was Kienholz’s Thursday, and on Friday he got the cherry on top. A Name, image and likeness deal with Byers Audi of Columbus got the Buckeye quarterback a nice new Audi Q5 to ride around campus.

Thanks to the Byers family at Audi Columbus, George Kauffman, Rachel Dimler, Lindsey Tinsley at @byersauto and @the1870society for hooking me up with this awesome new Audi Q5!! Had a quick and easy process with this group and loved the customer service. Go check them out! pic.twitter.com/dbUOYdaV0A — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) September 29, 2023

Not his first NIL deal, Kienholz also signed with Tommy John clothing line. It literally pays to be an Ohio State quarterback, even the backups.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire