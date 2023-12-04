What to know about Ohio State football 2024 5-star QB commit Air Noland

Ohio State has another five-star quarterback on its way in the 2024 class.

Air Noland, a five-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Ohio State in April, and is set to join the Buckeyes' next season.

Ohio State's quarterback room lost a member Monday when starting quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal. McCord started each of the Buckeyes' 12 games in 2023 and led Ohio State to 11 wins.

Here's what you need to know about Noland.

Air Noland is a top-four quarterback in the 2024 class

Recruit Air Noland watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Noland is one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Fairburn, Georgia native is one of four five-star quarterbacks in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings along with Alabama commit Julian Sayin, Florida commit DJ Lagway and Georgia commit Dylan Raiola, who was once committed to Ohio State.

“Ohio State, it speaks for itself,” Noland told The Dispatch in April, “But being a quarterback in the 2024 class that’s committed to Ohio State — and I’m locked in, 110% committed, not looking at no other school but Ohio State — I want to make sure I’m putting Ohio State in great hands and the recruit in great hands.”

According to MaxPreps, Noland completed 66.5% of his 224 pass attempts for 2,140 yards, throwing 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added a touchdown rush.

As a junior, Noland had 4,095 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Air Noland is one of six 5-star quarterback commits in Ohio State history

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith talks to 2024 quarterback commit Air Noland before the Penn State Nittany Lions game at Ohio Stadium.

Noland is on a small list of five-star quarterback commits in Ohio State history, one of which transferred from the program.

Noland is expected to become the sixth five-star quarterback to sign with Ohio State in program history:

Justin Zwick — Massillon Washington High School, Massillon, Ohio; No. 3 quarterback, No. 34 player in 2002 class

Terrelle Pryor — Jeannette High School, Jeannette, Pennsylvania; No. 1 dual threat quarterback, No. 2 player in 2008 class

Braxton Miller — Wayne High School, Dayton, Ohio; No. 2 dual threat quarterback, No. 30 player in 2011 class

Quinn Ewers — Southlake Carroll High School, Southlake, Texas; No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 player in 2021 class

Kyle McCord — St. Joseph's High School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; No. 6 quarterback, No. 28 player in 2021 class

Ohio State also added former five-star quarterback Justin Fields through the transfer portal ahead of the 2019 season. Fields was a five-star commit for Georgia in the 2018 class as the No. 1 dual threat quarterback and No. 2 player in the country.

Air Noland is one of four 5-star commitments in Ohio State's 2024 class

2024 four-star QB Air Noland had Ohio State as a finalist before he earned an offer from the Buckeyes April 1.

Noland is not the only five-star commitment in Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class.

Noland is one of four five-star Ohio State commitments, per 247Sports composite rankings. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott Nov. 29 when he flipped his commitment to Miami.

Noland said he's taken pride in helping build Ohio State's 2024 class.

“You know that’s going to be a teammate of yours in the future,” Noland said. “You want to build a relationship with them throughout the process and make sure they are doing OK with the process and make sure that they’re not getting no or giving no attention to another school but Ohio State.

“You want to make sure you are building a brotherhood before you even get up to Columbus.”

Ohio State has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind Georgia, which also has four five-star commitments.

Here are Ohio State's five-star commits in the 2024 class:

WR Jeremiah Smith: No. 1 player, No. 1 WR in 2024 class

WR Mylan Graham: No. 19 player, No. 5 WR in 2024 class

DE Eddrick Houston: No. 24 player, No. 5 DE in 2024 class

QB Air Noland: No. 34 player, No. 4 QB in 2024 class

Air Noland is not the only quarterback recruit committed to Ohio State

Recruit Tavien St. Clair visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023.

Ohio State also has a quarterback commit in the 2025 class.

Tavien St. Clair, a four-star quarterback out of Bellefontaine, Ohio, committed to Ohio State in June, and is one of four commits in the Buckeyes' 2025 class, along with four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

Junior Szn Highlights! 233-330-70.6% completion-3083yds-37tds-6ints-36 rushes-352yds-4tds! Senior Year Up Next! https://t.co/uT5avJ62Yz — Tavien St. Clair (@TJSaint_1) November 21, 2023

As a junior, St. Clair completed 70.6% of his 330 pass attempts for 3,083 yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns.

St. Clair is listed as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 class behind Bryce Underwood, Georgia MacIntyre and Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight.

