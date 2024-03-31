Ohio State offensive lineman loses black stripe

Saturday was a big day for Ohio State football with the commitment announcement from two high-priority recruits in the class of 2025 and some jaw-dropping highlights from some young guns during student appreciation day. Hopefully, it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle that incoming transfer interior offensive lineman, Seth McLaughlin, lost his black stripe.

McLaughlin became a Buckeye via the transfer portal from Alabama and most expected to hear more positive news sooner or later about the expected starting center. Now that his black stripe has been removed, maybe we start to hear some more hype about the former Tide pivot. It is also of note that incoming transfer quarterback, Will Howard, was also able to shed his black stripe today.

Center/Guard Seth McLaughlin has officially lost his Black Stripe! pic.twitter.com/lQqJYn2iqY — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) March 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire